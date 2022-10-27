Louise Thomas (Therrien) Brown, 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday October 25th at Newport Hospital surrounded by her family. A 13th generation Portsmouth native, Louise graduated Warren High School 1963. She worked for The Newport Daily News for four years, where she met the love of her life, Michael. Louise also worked for Girl Scouts of Rhode Island for 5 years and as the Assistant Town Clerk in Portsmouth for 27 ½ years until her retirement in 2013. In her retirement, Louise worked seasonally for H&R Block in Portsmouth.

Louise held various offices in the Order of the Eastern Star, including Worthy Matron and Grand Officer. She was also a lifelong member of Portsmouth United Methodist Church, having served in multiple roles including Sunday school teacher, youth group advisor, and chair of the church bazaar.

Louise enjoyed scrapbooking, shopping, and traveling with her family. She went camping with her husband and daughter at Perkins Peninsula of Paradise in Center Harbor, NH and Westwood in Coventry, RI. She enjoyed her trips to StoryLand, Santa’s Village, and Walt Disney World with her grandchildren. She made an annual shopping trip to Maine each fall to prepare for her favorite time of year: Christmas. In her retirement, Louise enjoyed hand making Christmas cards.

Louise is survived by her husband of 55 years Michael, daughter Diana L. Travers of Middletown, grandchildren Scott A. Travers Jr. of Middletown and Callum M. Travers of North Kingstown, sister Joan M. Therrien of Tiverton, brother T. Brad and wife Linda M. Therrien of Florissant, CO, aunt and uncle Mildred L. and Laurance F. Grinnell of Portsmouth, and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her mother Thelma L. Therrien, maternal grandparents Henry E. and Mabel L. Thomas, aunt and uncle Marion E. and Charles T. Shakarian, all of Portsmouth.

Calling hours will be held Sunday October 30th 4:00-7:00 pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. A celebration of life will be held the following morning Monday October 31th at 10:00 am, also at Connors Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Portsmouth Cemetery on Turnpike Avenue in Portsmouth.