Genevieve Martin (Booth) Romano of East Providence, formerly of Sandwich MA and Tequesta FL passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022, at the age of 100.



Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Hanley) Booth. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Romano. She was the mother of Thomas M. Gempp, Sr. and his wife Sandra of Portsmouth RI, George E. Gempp, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Warren RI and the late Mary Lou Romano-Neveux (Rene) of Swansea, MA.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Cheryl Silva (Steve), Simone Neveux-Souza (James), Christopher Gempp (Melissa), Michelle Gempp, Greg Gempp (Jen), Ashley Gempp (Samuel Goodman), Thomas Gempp Jr. (Serena Zhang), 7 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, grandson Michael Gempp, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces/nephews and great-great nieces/nephews. She was the sister of the late Ernest Booth, Bronson Booth, Harold Booth, William Booth, Dorothy Bailey, Mary Veader and Gladys Lee.



She lived a very full life and is remembered by her family and friends as a very loving and caring person. She loved to play golf with her friends in RI, Mass and Florida and was so proud that she got 2 holes in one while playing at the Cape Cod Country Club. After the loss of her beloved husband Louis, she lived independently up to 96 ½ years old and loved to travel with her friend and Florida neighbor Bernice, go out to eat and shopping!!

A 100th birthday party was held for her at her last place of residence. Being a true Irish/English lady, she fought right to the end.

