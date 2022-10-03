Dina Ann (Jiménez) Bianchi, 61, of Bliss Road, Newport passed away October 2, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Dina is the most loved and loving person we know. She was a graduate of Warwick Vets High School and Salve Regina University, and an Air Force veteran. An amazing mom, daughter, sister, and friend – she was love incarnate.

Her warmth and tenderness was invigorating – she deeply adored her many dogs, eating good food, and dancing to the music of her favorite bands.

Dina is survived by her loving family – her husband Ed, daughter Abigail, son Jake, mother Joanne, step father Skip, parents in-law Ed and Annette, sisters Maria and Jolande, brothers Scott, Jeff, Eric, Aljean, Ermond, and Mark. And of course, her dogs Jed, Curly, and her granddog Brady.

A celebration of Dina’s blissful life will be organized in the coming months.

Donations can be made in her honor to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Dina, please visit our Tree Store.

This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.