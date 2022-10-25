Betsy Ann Vivieros, 70, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 in the Dawn Hill Nursing Home. She was the loving companion to Michael T. Logan for 25 years.

Betsy was born in Newport, RI, to the late Edward Dunn Jr. and Edith (Alger) Dunn. She grew up in Newport and attended Ms. Collins private school until High School where she graduated from Middletown High School in 1971. Betsy spent many summers at Castle Hill with extended family and was involved in the teen center at Easton’s Beach and in her church. Betsy worked for the Preservation Society of Newport County for over 21 years as a housekeeper, tending to some of Newport’s most historical homes and she was also a small business owner/operator for a number of years. Betsy was an avid gardener and cook as she spent her time tending to her flowers and plants and whipping up meals to feed her family and friends.

Betsy is survived by her companion, Michael T. Logan, of Portsmouth; her children; Jeff Gambrell, of Portsmouth, and his children Abby and Justin, Edith (José) Torres, of Portsmouth, and children Zackary, Teresa, Kevin, Jillian, José Jr., Joey, Melissa, and Horacio, Michelle Andrews (Walter Winchenbach), of Warren, and children Alexander, Christine, Emily, and Walter; her siblings; Janice (Don) Hopkins, of AZ, Cathy Brownell, of FL, Sue (Peter) Anderson, of MD, Edward (Elaine) Dunn III, of Middletown, and her great-grandchildren; Athena, Camrin, and Calvin.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 10:00 AM in Graceway Community Church, 215 Forest Avenue, Middletown, RI.

Burial will be private.