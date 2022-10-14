Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
- 22 Bowens: GRILL / BROILER COOK
- Advantage Solutions: Part Time Product Demonstrator Inside of BJs Wholesale Club
- All About Home Cafe: Home Health Care Aide
- AR Global: Handyman Helper – (Full time, Newport, RI)
- Athleta: Brand Associate
- Athletic Painting: Painting Contractor
- Barnes & Noble: Bookseller – Temporary
- Beacon Hill Staffing Group: Sales Specialist
- Benchmark: CNA/Certified Nursing Assistant
- Blenheim Newport: Dining Room Server / Wait staff $500.00 Sign-On/Retention Bonus
- Brookline Bancorp: Personal Banking Rep – Middletown, RI
- BRS Construction: Carpenters and Laborers (contact brsbuildinginc@aol.com)
- Castle Hill Inn: PASTRY CHEF DE PARTIE
- Chili’s: Host – Middletown Chili’s
- City of Newport: Preservation Planner, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
- Coastal Management Solutions: Help Desk Specialist
- Conanicut Marine Services: Ticket Agent/Customer Service
- Davidson Hospitality Group: Room Service Server – Newport Harbor Island Resort
- Diegos Middletown Barrio Cantina: Food Delivery Driver Wanted
- Domino’s: Assistant Manager(03951)
- East Side Enterprise: Store Manager
- Gap: Retail Sales Associate
- Healthcare Services Group: Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
- Heatherwood Rehab: Activities Assistant
- Hogan Associates Real Estate: Executive Assistant / Showing Agent for Real Estate Broker
- Hotel Viking: Sales Manager – Hotel Viking
- iQuasar: Engineering Technician
- Imagine One Technology & Management: Database Administrators
- Indus Technology: Administrative Assistant 00E
- Island Wine & Spirits: Customer Service
- JoS.A.Bank: Store Lead
- Katherine Field & Associates: Business Manager
- Kinetic Synergy Adult Fitness & Dance: Group Fitness Instructor
- Kirby Perkins Construction: Construction Project Manager
- KVH Industries: Business Development/Contracts Manager (Military)
- Lang Pharma Nutrition: QA Associate – Operations
- Langway Auto Group: Nissan Service Advisor
- Leidos: Engineering Technician II
- Lifespan: Patient Access Representative
- Marriott International: Front Desk Guest Experience
- Midas Consulting: LPN
- Middletown Public Schools: Night Custodians
- MIKEL: CYBER SECURITY SPECIALIST I
- National Sailing Hall of Fame: Administrator & Development and Membership Associate
- Navy Exchange: Supervisory Sales Clerk
- Netsimco: Administrative Assistant
- Newport Bay Club & Hotel: Front Desk Manager
- Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling: Brewer / Cellar Person
- Newport Hotel Group: Training and Recruitment Manager
- Newport Indoor Golf: Apply Within
- Newport Public Schools: Lunch & Recess Aides @ Pell Elementary, Lunch/Recess Aide @ Thompson Middle School
- Newport Restoration Foundation: Staff Accountant
- Ocean State Job Lot: Retail Sales and Stock Associates
- Old Navy: Retail Sales Associate, Full Time (Product Operations)
- Patriot Petroleum: Gas Station/Convenience Store Cashier
- Salve Regina University: Per Diem Van Driver – Salve Regina University
- Santander: Part Time Teller, Middletown, Rhode Island
- Serco North America: Information Assurance Specialist – Unmanned Underwater Vehicles
- Sherwin Williams: Store Assistant Manager
- Southcoast Health System: Patient Access Rep-SPG
- Starbucks: barista – Store# 07229, THAMES STREET
- State of Rhode Island: CUSTOMER SERVICE AIDE (DHS)
- Surv: Community Manager
- Systems Resource Management: Financial
- T-Mobile: Mobile Associate Retail Sales
- The Black Dog: Retail Sales Associate
- The Dowd Team: Real Estate Agent
- The Home Depot: Overnight Stocker
- The Navy Exchange: NAVY GATEWAYS INNS AND SUITES HOUSEKEEPER -FULL TIME
- The Mooring: HOST
- The Preservation Society of Newport County: Site Steward / Caretaker
- The Vanderbilt: Food and Beverage Supervisor
- Town of Middletown: Deputy Finance Director, Fiscal Clerk, Mechanic, Public Safety Interns, and Public Works Labor Operator
- vArida Tech: Registered Nurse (RN)
- Veolia: Maintenance Supervisor