Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

  1. 22 Bowens: GRILL / BROILER COOK
  2. Advantage Solutions: Part Time Product Demonstrator Inside of BJs Wholesale Club
  3. All About Home Cafe: Home Health Care Aide
  4. AR Global: Handyman Helper – (Full time, Newport, RI)
  5. Athleta: Brand Associate
  6. Athletic Painting: Painting Contractor
  7. Barnes & Noble: Bookseller – Temporary
  8. Beacon Hill Staffing Group: Sales Specialist
  9. Benchmark: CNA/Certified Nursing Assistant 
  10. Blenheim Newport: Dining Room Server / Wait staff $500.00 Sign-On/Retention Bonus
  11. Brookline Bancorp: Personal Banking Rep – Middletown, RI
  12. BRS Construction: Carpenters and Laborers (contact brsbuildinginc@aol.com)
  13. Castle Hill Inn: PASTRY CHEF DE PARTIE
  14. Chili’s: Host – Middletown Chili’s
  15. City of Newport: Preservation Planner, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
  16. Coastal Management Solutions: Help Desk Specialist
  17. Conanicut Marine Services: Ticket Agent/Customer Service
  18. Davidson Hospitality Group: Room Service Server – Newport Harbor Island Resort
  19. Diegos Middletown Barrio Cantina: Food Delivery Driver Wanted
  20. Domino’s: Assistant Manager(03951)
  21. East Side Enterprise: Store Manager
  22. Gap: Retail Sales Associate
  23. Healthcare Services Group: Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
  24. Heatherwood Rehab: Activities Assistant
  25. Hogan Associates Real Estate: Executive Assistant / Showing Agent for Real Estate Broker
  26. Hotel Viking: Sales Manager – Hotel Viking
  27. iQuasar: Engineering Technician
  28. Imagine One Technology & Management: Database Administrators
  29. Indus Technology: Administrative Assistant 00E
  30. Island Wine & Spirits: Customer Service
  31. JoS.A.Bank: Store Lead
  32. Katherine Field & Associates: Business Manager
  33. Kinetic Synergy Adult Fitness & Dance: Group Fitness Instructor
  34. Kirby Perkins Construction: Construction Project Manager
  35. KVH Industries: Business Development/Contracts Manager (Military)
  36. Lang Pharma Nutrition: QA Associate – Operations
  37. Langway Auto Group: Nissan Service Advisor
  38. Leidos: Engineering Technician II
  39. Lifespan: Patient Access Representative
  40. Marriott International: Front Desk Guest Experience
  41. Midas Consulting: LPN
  42. Middletown Public Schools: Night Custodians
  43. MIKEL: CYBER SECURITY SPECIALIST I
  44. National Sailing Hall of Fame: Administrator & Development and Membership Associate
  45. Navy Exchange: Supervisory Sales Clerk
  46. Netsimco: Administrative Assistant
  47. Newport Bay Club & Hotel: Front Desk Manager
  48. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling: Brewer / Cellar Person
  49. Newport Hotel Group: Training and Recruitment Manager
  50. Newport Indoor Golf: Apply Within
  51. Newport Public Schools: Lunch & Recess Aides @ Pell Elementary, Lunch/Recess Aide @ Thompson Middle School
  52. Newport Restoration Foundation: Staff Accountant
  53. Ocean State Job Lot: Retail Sales and Stock Associates
  54. Old Navy: Retail Sales Associate, Full Time (Product Operations)
  55. Patriot Petroleum: Gas Station/Convenience Store Cashier
  56. Salve Regina University: Per Diem Van Driver – Salve Regina University
  57. Santander: Part Time Teller, Middletown, Rhode Island
  58. Serco North America: Information Assurance Specialist – Unmanned Underwater Vehicles
  59. Sherwin Williams: Store Assistant Manager
  60. Southcoast Health System: Patient Access Rep-SPG
  61. Starbucks: barista – Store# 07229, THAMES STREET
  62. State of Rhode Island: CUSTOMER SERVICE AIDE (DHS)
  63. Surv: Community Manager
  64. Systems Resource Management: Financial
  65. T-Mobile: Mobile Associate Retail Sales
  66. The Black Dog: Retail Sales Associate
  67. The Dowd Team: Real Estate Agent
  68. The Home Depot: Overnight Stocker
  69. The Navy Exchange: NAVY GATEWAYS INNS AND SUITES HOUSEKEEPER -FULL TIME
  70. The Mooring: HOST
  71. The Preservation Society of Newport County: Site Steward / Caretaker
  72. The Vanderbilt: Food and Beverage Supervisor
  73. Town of Middletown: Deputy Finance Director, Fiscal Clerk, Mechanic, Public Safety Interns, and Public Works Labor Operator
  74. vArida Tech: Registered Nurse (RN)
  75. Veolia: Maintenance Supervisor

