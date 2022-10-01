The Newport Public Education Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual Noreen Stonor Drexel Education Awards, which recognize individuals and organizations that significantly contribute to the students of Newport’s public schools.

This year’s recipients are:

Friends of Education: David and Carol Bazarsky

Partner in Education: Corrigan Financial

Unsung Hero: Marcin Rembisz

The awards will be presented during An Evening for Education, presented by the Bazarsky Family Foundation and scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Young Building (Pell Center), located at 518 Bellevue Ave. The event will also celebrate the 2022-2023 Newport Public Schools teacher of the year: Carla Jewell, a special educator at Pell Elementary School.

“This year’s award recipients represent what is so special about our public schools and our city,” said Kate Borgueta, president of the foundation. “It is always amazing when our community members and organizations step up to the challenge of providing additional enrichment experiences for our students.”

Parents, educators and friends are all invited to attend An Evening for Education to learn more about how the Newport Public Education Foundation directly and positively impacts the students of Newport’s public schools.

Tickets are $75 and include an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Sponsorship opportunities are available. To purchase tickets or learn more about available sponsorships, visit bit.ly/2022E4E.