Join Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra, directed by Kristo Kondakçi, for a concert on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in collaboration with the University of Rhode Island’s Guitar Festival featuring guitarist, Adam Levin, and mandolinist, Jacob Reuven.

The evening begins with a pre-concert lecture at 7:30 PM followed at 8:00 PM by NaBSco’s performance of William Grant Still’s “Festive Overture”.

Also on the program are the world premieres of Avner Dorman’s Concerto for Mandolin, Guitar, and Orchestra, and Eduardo Morales-Caso’s “Concierto de la Herradura for Guitar and Orchestra. Both composers, Morales-Caso and Dorman will be in attendance at the concert.

The concert will take place in the Concert Hall in the Fine Arts Building at the University of Rhode Island, 105 Upper College Rd., Kingston, RI. Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/7th-annual-uri-guitar-festival-concert-night-3-tickets-387280314847 or at nabsco.org