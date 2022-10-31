To the Editor:

I feel compelled to write regarding regionalization. There are opponents of regionalization with Middletown stating that Newport will be responsible for Middletown’s school budget deficit. Newport Public Schools have a 5.5 million dollar surplus and Newport WILL NOT be responsible for Middletown’s 2 million dollar deficit or any deficit that exists when regionalizing. In fact, the Middletown Town council has already paid their deficit with ARPA funds.

Opponents also state that there is no benefit to the taxpayer in Newport. Newport will receive a 46 million dollar reimbursement from the state for the Rogers High School new construction and the Pell School addition if Question 5 is passed. It’s paid to Newport over the life of the 25 year bond in two installments per year equaling 1.8 million per year. How is that not a benefit to the taxpayer? We will also get 67% reimbursement from the state for any school capital improvements going forward. We will get a 2.5 million dollar state reimbursement per year just for busing alone. Further consolidation and economies of scale will also benefit taxpayers through cost savings each year.

Recently the SAT scores were released and in Newport 64.4% of economically disadvantaged students are not meeting expectations, while in Middletown that figure is 39%. On the flip side, only 7.9% of economically disadvantaged students are meeting or exceeding expectations in Newport and in Middletown that figure is 22.3%. Doesn’t it make sense to merge with a community that is doing a better job educating economically disadvantaged students as reflected in the test scores? Regionalizing could help all of our students to find a greater level of success and that should always be the goal of our school system.

Support question 5 for the benefit of students and taxpayers.

