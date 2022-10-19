The State Senate District 11 candidate forum scheduled for October 20, sponsored by the League of Women Voters, Newport County (LWV Newport County), and Common Fence Point Art, Wellness and Community Center has been canceled.

Candidates for Senator in General Assembly District 11 include Republican Kenneth Mendonca, Democrat Linda Ujifusa, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Independent Andrew Kelly, who will appear on the ballot, dropped out of the race last week.

“After initially committing to this event and after repeated conversations with Republican candidate Ken Mendonca, we were unable to secure a commitment from him that he would attend, Christine Keyser, Convener for the LWV Newport County said in a statement to What’sUpNewp.

According to Keyser, Teixeira was invited and he refused the invitation.

The LWV Newport County says that is non-partisan, and does not allow “empty chair” or one-candidate forums.

