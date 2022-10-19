The State Senate District 11 candidate forum scheduled for October 20, sponsored by the League of Women Voters, Newport County (LWV Newport County), and Common Fence Point Art, Wellness and Community Center has been canceled.

Candidates for Senator in General Assembly District 11 include Republican Kenneth Mendonca, Democrat Linda Ujifusa, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Independent Andrew Kelly, who will appear on the ballot, dropped out of the race last week.

“After initially committing to this event and after repeated conversations with Republican candidate Ken Mendonca, we were unable to secure a commitment from him that he would attend, Christine Keyser, Convener for the LWV Newport County said in a statement to What’sUpNewp.

According to Keyser, Teixeira was invited and he refused the invitation. 

The LWV Newport County says that is non-partisan, and does not allow “empty chair” or one-candidate forums.

- Advertisement -

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this may have caused the voters”, LWV Newport County shares.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.