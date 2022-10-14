At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign.

The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira.

Describing his years in public service and his ongoing commitment to the Democratic party, he shared the impact of a recent career change that would limit his time and availability to serve the voters in District 11 adequately.

In astatement to What’sUpNewp, he said the following:

“My name is Andrew Kelly and I am on the ballot for Senate District 11. I have been a part of the local community, involved in public service and politics nearly all my life. During my years of service, I have championed high quality public education, worked for improved roads and infrastructure, and preserving our environment. I stand up for rights of women, workers, and all Rhode Islanders.

After working in the healthcare field for more than ten years, through the entirety of the Covid-19 pandemic, I recently made a career change to working in the field of customer service, and started a new job at the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority.

The responsibilities of the job are more than I anticipated. It’s important work with a responsibility to the public and I’m committed to doing it well to fulfill my responsibility to provide for my family. I am currently working seven days a week.

Given my job and life circumstances, I believe I will be unable to adequately represent the needs of the citizens of District 11. I cannot in good conscience continue my run for the office knowing that at this point in my life I cannot dedicate the necessary time, energy, and passion that the people of Senate District 11 deserve.

Thankfully, my colleague – and friend – Linda Ujifusa is very well prepared to do just that, and more. I have worked closely with Ms. Ujifusa during her six years in elected office. We have different styles, but are politically aligned most of the time. I believe Linda could be the first Asian American elected to the RI Senate, and that is one glass ceiling I’d like to see shattered sooner rather than later as my future children will be Asian American.

Therefore, I am pulling out of the race for Senate and ending my campaign. I’d like to thank all those who supported me during my campaign, especially my wife, Jolina.

