Residential Properties Ltd. is proud to present The George Champlin Mason House, lovingly referred to as “Woodbine Cottage”.

This rare, historic property was built by Newport’s most famed native architect, George Champlin Mason, as his personal residence. Mason is considered a master of the Newport Style and designed many Newport mansions of the Gilded Age, including the Eisenhower House, Chepstow, Redwood Library, and the Reading Room. This restored classic, yet modern, Victorian has been meticulously updated over the past 10 years, boasting 12 gracious bedrooms, 12.1 bathrooms, and professionally designed gardens.

This one-of-a-kind property offers the perfect balance of architectural excellence and modern amenities. The first floor provides spacious rooms for family living, dining, and entertaining featuring a chef’s kitchen, library, and pantry kitchen. The second and third floors consist of an array of bedrooms, most en suite, as well as office/study and flex rooms. The staff or guest quarters are complete with a separate entrance. This stunning single-family home or investment opportunity is ideally located within walking distance to restaurants, cafes, the Cliff Walk, and the beach, offering the perfect opportunity to live the Newport lifestyle.

See the full photos, 3D Tour, floor plans, and information at 31OldBeachRoad.com or schedule your own private showing by contacting Joseph Costa at 508.951.4799.