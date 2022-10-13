By Family Service of Rhode Island on behalf of Lucy’s Hearth

At a time when the lack of affordable housing and rising inflation is affecting us all, it has also pushed more children and families experiencing homelessness into temporary shelters than ever before.

To raise awareness about this huge need and recognize those that are helping ease the crisis, Lucy’s Hearth announces its annual Fall for Lucy’s Hearth fundraiser for October 19, 2022. The annual event shines a light on the need for more affordable housing options on Aquidneck Island and supports programs and life-skills training for families in residence there as they seek permanent housing.

The in-person cocktail event from 6-8 PM will be hosted by Aida Neary at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI.

Founded in 1984, Lucy’s Hearth is a 24-hour emergency and transitional shelter in Middletown serving children and families experiencing homelessness.

- Advertisement -

“The high level of temporary housing requests we’re seeing right now is unlike anything we’ve ever experienced before,” said Ashley Salemi Tarvis, Director of Lucy’s Hearth. “But because of a lack of affordable housing, our residents are facing longer stays with us and having a harder time finding the permanent housing they need. We need more affordable housing on Aquidneck Island and beyond to support these struggling families.”

This year’s Housing Hero honoree is Newport Restaurant Group, for their fundraising efforts on behalf of Lucy’s Hearth, and donating meals to feed Lucy’s Hearth residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also being honored is their Volunteer of the Year, Will Dewey. Dewey is well known in the area for starting his own fundraisers to benefit Lucy’s Hearth, including selling pickles and offering tours of local Inns.

Tickets and information on the event are available online at https://www.lucyshearth.org/fall, and general donations to assist Lucy’s Hearth residents are accepted online through their website.

For sponsorship opportunities or questions, please contact Jenna Pfueller at pfuellerje@familyserviceRI.org.