On Saturday, October 8, composer and jazz musician Francisco Pais returns to the Jamestown Arts Center to debut his new album: A.M.A. Project.

The evening includes live music by an ensemble of world-class musicians: Ferenc Nemeth, Myron Walden, Moto Fukushima, Francisco Pais, and the premier of new music video art featuring ballerina Daphne Lee.

Tickets are available online at www.jamestownartcenter.org/events or at the door ($25 for general admission online; $30 at the door). Concert begins at 7 pm and will be followed by a reception with the artists. All events held at the Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley St. in Jamestown. Cash bar.

During his 20-year career, Portuguese composer Francisco Pais has found himself situated in both the center and the periphery of jazz. His ensemble music is at home in historic New York jazz clubs and jazz festivals, but can also be heard in cultural arts centers and theaters.

Francisco’s latest compositions, to be performed on Saturday, are a reflection of an immigrant’s divided identity and the relationship between the traditional music of his home country with those of the wider global community he now belongs to.

EVENT AT A GLANCE:

WHO: Francisco Pais ensemble in concert at the Jamestown Arts Center

WHAT: Live music, album release and meet the artists reception

WHERE: 18 Valley Street, Jamestown, RI

WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 7-9 pm. Doors at 6:30 pm

TICKETS: $25 General Admission, $22.50 for JAC Members, Seniors + Students, $30 at the door: jamestownartcenter.org/events/francisco-pais