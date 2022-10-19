By Norman Bird Sanctuary

Autumn has arrived at the Norman Bird Sanctuary, bringing with it fun for the whole family and plenty of opportunities to get outside this fall. Following the successful return of the Harvest Fair, the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s fall lineup is full of engaging, educational, and festive activities for participants of all ages.

Don’t miss free weekly walks or the new Curiosity Lab, which is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Hawktober Celebration with the Tomaquag Museum – October 22 at 3:30 p.m.

New this fall, the Hawktober Celebration offers guests the opportunity to embark on a search for native and migrating raptors before hiking through a variety of habitats to observe wild raptor species. Together with special guests from the Tomaquag Museum, the importance of raptors from an Indigenous perspective will be discussed through the lens of both the western ecological perspective and the traditional ecological knowledge surrounding these incredible animals. This program will take place on Saturday, October 22, from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website. Cost: $20 adult member, $10 child member, $25 adult non-member, $17 teacher, veteran, and first responder.

Owl Prowl Sleepover Party – October 28 at 5:00 p.m.

Kicking off on Friday, October 28, the Norman Bird Sanctuary invites you to camp out at the Norman Bird Sanctuary and explore nature under the stars with a sensory night hike. Guests will have the opportunity to observe Norman Bird Sanctuary’s nocturnal resident owls before cozying up by the campfire with hot chocolate and s’mores. Tickets can be purchased on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website. Cost: $30 member child, $35 non-member child.

Treats Along the Trails – October 29 at 1:00 p.m.

Wear your best costume for a festive afternoon on the trails with Treats Along the Trails! Join friends and family for a Halloween exploration in the fields and forests while stopping along the way for goodies and festive treats. Guests are welcome to arrive any time between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website. Cost: $15 member, $20 non-member, free children under 3.

Annual Meeting – November 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Join the Norman Bird Sanctuary on November 10 to celebrate the highlights of the past year and outstanding volunteer contributions. Meet the individuals and officers nominated to serve on the Norman Bird Sanctuary Board of Directors and mingle with members, volunteers, and the Norman Bird Sanctuary Board and staff. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Barn at the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Tickets are free and advance registration is required. Guests can register on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website.

Coyote Conversation: Love them or hate them, they’re here – November 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Join the Coyote Conversation and connect with Dr. Numi Mitchell for the second program in the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Fireside Chat Series. While enjoying refreshments by the fireside, hear about Dr. Mitchell’s recent findings concerning coyotes on Aquidneck Island and why they are both fascinating and important for conservation management. Tickets can be purchased on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website. Cost: $25 member, $30 non-member, $22 member veteran, first responder, and teacher.

Looking ahead to the winter? Save the Date for these programs!

Santa at the Sanctuary – December 2

Tis’ the season to join the Norman Bird Sanctuary for the first Santa at the Sanctuary program. Guests can attend this free event to get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy festive crafts and games, and end the day with hot chocolate during a story time. While this event is free, photo time reservations are required. Registration for this event will open in early November.

Owl Prowl – January 19 at 4:30 p.m.