Rhode Island Lottery today announced that the largest Wild Money jackpot of $763,383 from the Saturday, October 8, 2022, drawing has been claimed by a Cranston man. 

He purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at Milk N More, 1232 Park Ave., Cranston. Rhode Island Lottery did not identify the man but says that he has no definite plans for the money yet, but he said he will donate some to a couple of his favorite charities. He said he’s “been playing for years and always believed.”

Other Recent Winnings

The $50,000 Powerball ticket from October 8, 2022, drawing was also claimed by man from Greene, RI. He purchased the winning ticket at Cumberland Farms, 87 West Natick Rd., Warwick. He will use the winnings for home improvements.

Finally, a $30,000 “Sonic Multiplier” Instant Ticket winner cashed in his winning ticket.  A man from Woonsocket purchased the winning ticket from Wines & More of RI, 125 Sockanosset Crossroad, Cranston.  He plans to save the money.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.