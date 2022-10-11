Rhode Island Lottery today announced that the largest Wild Money jackpot of $763,383 from the Saturday, October 8, 2022, drawing has been claimed by a Cranston man.

He purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at Milk N More, 1232 Park Ave., Cranston. Rhode Island Lottery did not identify the man but says that he has no definite plans for the money yet, but he said he will donate some to a couple of his favorite charities. He said he’s “been playing for years and always believed.”

Other Recent Winnings

The $50,000 Powerball ticket from October 8, 2022, drawing was also claimed by man from Greene, RI. He purchased the winning ticket at Cumberland Farms, 87 West Natick Rd., Warwick. He will use the winnings for home improvements.

Finally, a $30,000 “Sonic Multiplier” Instant Ticket winner cashed in his winning ticket. A man from Woonsocket purchased the winning ticket from Wines & More of RI, 125 Sockanosset Crossroad, Cranston. He plans to save the money.