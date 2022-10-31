The Community College of Rhode Island Foundation has recently received major multi-year capital funding gifts from Delta Dental of Rhode Island and the Champlin Foundation to support the refurbishment of sixteen dental operatories in the college’s Dental Hygiene Clinic.

The Community College of Rhode Island’s Dental Clinic is the state’s only educational safety-net dental clinic, serving over 1,000 Rhode Islanders annually while also providing dental hygiene students with an immersive learning experience under the supervision of a licensed dentist and dental hygienist. Offering preventative oral health services without regard for a patient’s ability to pay, CCRI’s Dental Clinic continues to be a critical component of the health care delivery system in Rhode Island.

“We are grateful for the generous support of Delta Dental of Rhode Island and The Champlin Foundation,” said Meghan Hughes, President of CCRI. “This investment in our student’s clinical learning experience will contribute to the diversity and skill proficiencies of Rhode Island’s future dental hygiene workforce.”

Bobby Gondola, Foundation Executive Director added, “Our growing partnerships with The Champlin Foundation and Delta Dental of Rhode Island will modernize a clinic that serves both Rhode Island dental patients and students. These two gifts are among the largest private gifts CCRI has received, and reflects the recognition of the critical work CCRI does to support our community and educate Rhode Islanders.”

“The Rhode Island dental community needs workforce-ready talent, and the Dental Hygiene Program at CCRI plays a crucial role in delivering on that need,” said Joseph R. Perroni, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Rhode Island. “We are proud to support CCRI in providing high-quality education and training for dental hygienists who, ultimately, will provide quality dental care to our members.”

