As part of its All In Giving program, BankNewport today announced the return of the “Kind Heart Fresh Start” campaign.  

This year, to meet the most urgent need of community organizations that provide services to underserved populations, BankNewport says the campaign will collect new bedding, including new pillows, pillowcases, pillow protectors, twin and full-size sheet sets, and crib sheets.

From October 17th through November 12th, BankNewport customers and the public are invited to donate items at any of BankNewport’s 18 branch locations around Rhode Island. At the end of the collection, the items will be delivered to the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center, Crossroads RI, Community Care Alliance, Operation Stand Down, Lucy’s Hearth, Women’s Resource Center of Newport & Bristol Counties, and Welcome House of South County.

“We are proud to bring back our Kind Heart Fresh Start initiative,” said Jack Murphy, President & CEO, BankNewport in a statement. “BankNewport has long been committed to creating a positive impact in the communities in which we do business.  Our customers and employees were so generous during last year’s collection and I’m confident we’ll all rise to the occasion again to provide support to those who need it most.”

Last year’s “Kind Heart, Fresh Start” campaign resulted in the donation of more than 4,700 pairs of socks and personal care items to four community organizations, impacting more than 1,000 Rhode Islanders in need.

“The essential household items we receive from BankNewport’s Kind Heart, Fresh Start campaign make a huge difference in the lives of our clients as they transition out of homelessness to stable housing,” said Ric Wild, Community Outreach & Volunteer Manager, Crossroads Rhode Island

