Lila Delman Compass today announced the recent record sale of 125 Cory Lane Unit ‘Victory’, a three-bedroom residence in the Clubhouse at Aquidneck Club. Alexandra Thursby and Courtney van Beuren, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associates, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this sale.

With a sales price of $1,782,500, this transaction marks the highest sale at the Clubhouse since 2004 and the highest condominium sale in all of Portsmouth since 2006.* Lila Delman Compass and Compass says that they have participated in six of the top ten condominium sales in Portsmouth history, more than any other firm.** 

“This sale shows the increased demand for the Aquidneck Club and the lifestyle it offers,” commented Alexandra Thursby. “There is no other community like this in the area. The membership is nearly at capacity and it’s attracting people to the club and to Portsmouth, RI.”

125 Cory’s Lane Unit ‘Victory’ is a grand west-facing, waterfront residence overlooking the 18th hole of the golf course and Narragansett Bay. The residence boasts 3,374 square feet of living space which includes three ensuite bedrooms, four and one half-bathrooms, a kitchen with a 20 foot crafted wood counter, a living area with a fieldstone fireplace and built-in shelving, an office / den, and an upper level wood-lined observatory with breathtaking views.

*Sale ranking representation and closing price information is based on information from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS for all condo sales in Aquidneck Club for the period of June 5, 2004 – October 18, 2022. **Sale ranking history is based on information from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS for all condo sales in Portsmouth, RI for the period of January 1, 1993 – October 18, 2022. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. Lila Delman Compass is a licensed real estate broker and abides by Equal Housing Opportunity laws. All material presented herein is intended for informational purposes only. Information is compiled from sources deemed reliable but is subject to errors, omissions, changes in price, condition, sale, or withdrawal without notice.

- Advertisement -

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.