Meet your new best friend, Smokey– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Smokey is a 3-year-old male Retriever, Black Labrador/Mix.

Smokey is considered a large-sized dog, weighing between 60 – 99 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Smokey;

Pop quiz! Smokey is:

a. A complete & utter goofball

b. Great with other dogs

c. Ready to fly the coop

d. All the above If you answered D – ding, ding, ding! You win. And you’re in luck because this strappingly handsome, completely goofy, friendly guy named Smokey is quite the prize and just so happens to be looking for a family to call his own! This guy is a lovebug and a trip. He loves to play with dogs more than anything while also enjoying the company of his people friends – showering them with his love and kisses. Want to learn more, or are you ready to meet this goofball? Visit www.potterleague.org, give us a call at 401-846-8276, or come by our Animal Care & Adoption Center located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI.

If you’d like to meet Smokey, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

