Meet your new best friend, Sylvester – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares that Sylvester is a 6-month-old male Domestic Shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Sylvester;

Sylvester is a sweet, shy young kitty. You’ll fall in love with his handsome tuxedo coloring and big yellow eyes. He may take some time to warm up, but is ready to find his people! If you’re interested in learning more about Sylvester, visit www.potterleague.org, give us a call at 401-846-8276, or come by our Animal Care & Adoption Center located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.