Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

77 Third Street sold for $1,950,000 on September 9. This 4,044 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,125,000.

29 Everett Street sold for $1,600,000 on September 9. This 3,350 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,795,000.

421 Bellevue Avenue #1B sold for $880,000 on September 9. This 1,714 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $869,000.

13 Sherman Street sold for $975,000 on September 8. This 3,471 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,075,000.

31 Coddington #8 sold for $1,600,000 on September 8. This 1,256 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,600,000.

1 Red Cross Avenue #6 sold for $626,000 on September 7. This 1,084 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $626,000.

30 Friends Drive sold for $1,900,000 on September 5. This 4,000 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,100,000.

8 Pleasant Street sold for $860,000 on September 6. This 5,300 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $899,000.

137 Spring Street #1 sold for $330,000 on September 6. This 645 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $330,000.

Middletown

401 Fairway Drive #401 sold for $420,000 on September 9. This 1,988 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $445,000.

960 Mitchells Lane sold for $675,000 on September 9. This 2,653 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $599,000.

1175 Green End Avenue sold for $1,525,000 on September 9. This 2,448 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,500,000.

210 Purgatory Road sold for $1,575,000 on September 7. This 1,595 sq. ft home has 2,312 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,595,000.

180 Trout Drive sold for $995,000 on September 6. This 2,880 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $995,000.

Portsmouth

26 Lawton Brook Lane sold for $395,500 on September 9. This 1,355 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $394,500.

85 Lepes Road sold for $849,000 on September 9. This 3,780 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $849,000.

250 Cedar Avenue sold for $300,000 on September 9. This 1,148 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $300,000.

24 Island Avenue sold for $325,000 on September 6. This 1,136 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $325,000.

39 Warcam Way sold for $464,000 on September 8. This 1,939 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $450,000.

107 Newport Harbor Drive sold for $1,093,000 on September 8. This 2,900 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,225,000.

24 Anchor Drive sold for $805,000 on September 6. This 2,618 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $760,000.

82 Norwood Avenue sold for $470,000 on September 6. This 1,257 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $419,900.

Jamestown

8 Elm Street sold for $700,000 on September 9. This 1,108 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $699,900.

54 Ferry Street sold for $839,400 on September 8. This 2,448 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $849,000.

Tiverton

30 Lawton Avenue sold for $615,000 on September 8. This 1,977 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $600,000.

18 Bellview Avenue sold for $330,000 on September 8. This 888 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $325,000.

15 Dewey Avenue sold for $415,000 on September 8. This 1,610 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $395,000.

48 Island View Drive sold for $845,000 on September 7. This 2,825 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $845,000.

195 Colonial Avenue sold for $530,000 on September 7. This 1,976 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $524,900.

Little Compton

No transactions were recorded.