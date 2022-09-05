The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts from Monday, September 5 through Tuesday afternoon September 6.

Heavy rain is expected to begin Monday afternoon and continue overnight through Tuesday. 3-5 inches of rain are expected with localized amounts of 5-7 inches possible before the storm winds down early Wednesday morning.

Read the complete National Weather Service Advisory below:

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT. In Massachusetts, Central Middlesex MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Northern Bristol MA, Northern Middlesex MA, Northern Worcester MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Southern Worcester MA, Suffolk MA, Western Essex MA, Western Norfolk MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected over much of Southern New England with localized amounts of 5 to 7 inches or more. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.