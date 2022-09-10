Starting Sunday, September 11, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin a series of night time closures of Route 4 to remove the temporary arches at the Division Street Bridge on the East Greenwich/Warwick line. All the closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The southbound lanes of Route 4 will be the first set of closures and will occur as follows:

Sunday, September 11; Monday, September 12; Tuesday, September 13

During these closures, motorists on I-95 south who wish to take Route 4 south should follow a detour using exit 8 to Route 2/South County Trail and Division Street to access the Route 4 south on-ramp just after the East Greenwich Square shopping center. Police details will keep traffic moving through the traffic signals along the detour route.

The northbound lanes of Route 4 closures will occur as follows:

Wednesday, September 14; Thursday, September 15

For traffic wishing to get to I-95 north, all traffic will use exit 9A toward East Greenwich and then get back on I-95 north using the ramp at the next traffic signal. For traffic wishing to get to Route 2 and I-95 south, follow the detour above using I-95 north to exit 10 to reverse direction onto I-95 south. Police details will be on site along the route.

In order to accommodate traffic on the Route 4 north detour, all traffic on Division Street eastbound will need to use the on-ramp to Route 4 south. Take exit 7A to Frenchtown Road and follow the detour to get onto Route 4 north, then take exit 9A toward East Greenwich.

The demolition schedule will be updated daily dependent on the amount of work completed the night before.

The Division Street Bridge is a $22.9 million project to replace a 55-year-old bridge which carries 14,000 vehicles daily.

The Division Street Bridge project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act [r20.rs6.net]. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island’s infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

