The Labor Day holiday weekend means a ton of live music throughout the region. This is one of those times where you really need to clone yourself to get to all the shows on your events page! Check out a few favorites below.

All Weekend: We’ve had a couple of stories on the 22nd annual Rhythm and Roots Festival running Friday through Sunday at Ninigret Park in Charlestown. The festival is a Rhode Island treasure where you can catch several national touring acts in one weekend. Highlights this year include Little Feat playing the Waiting for Columbus album, blues-rock great Samantha Fish, and Burlington, VT-based rocker Grace Potter. Tickets will be available at the gate. Click here for complete details.

Friday: The Park Theatre has a full schedule of fall concerts beginning this weekend with The Plain White T’s Friday night. The Grammy-nominated Chicago-based band is celebrating their 25th year together, behind such hits as “Hey There Delilah” and Rhythm of Love.” Click here for tickets and further details.

Friday: A new monthly series begins Friday at the Foolproof Brewery in Pawtucket. Hosted by singer-songwriter Steve Allain, the series will feature top area musicians and craft beer from the brewery. The debut Foolproof Friday Songwriter Series includes local artists Ben Shaw, Malyssa Bellarosa, and Bill Bartholomew. Music begins at 6:30PM. Complete details here.

Saturday: The Narrows Center Music Festival in Fall River is a free outdoor event in the Spindle City Saturday. The show features three great acts, Shemekia Copeland, Ward Hayden & the Outliers, and Mark Cutler and the Men of Great Courage. Music begins at 3PM at the Gates of the City. Complete details here.

Sunday: The Graduate Sessions is a singer-songwriter series held monthly at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Providence. This week, a pair of the region’s best join guest host Allison Rose. RI-based artists Man and Wife and Anthony Loffredio, both acts known for a harder rock and roll sound, unplug for a sweet evening of music beginning at 5PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: Speaking of loud music, there’s a rock show on tap at The Scurvy Dog in Providence beginning Sunday afternoon at 2PM. Some great bands are lined up including Department of Teleportation, Midnight Creeps, and Daikaiju. Click here for complete details.