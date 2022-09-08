Although it’s still technically summer, fall festivals and more are in the air. Check out some fun activities to do around the state this weekend.

Saturday: The twelfth annual Rhode Island Seafood Festival takes place this weekend at Providence’s India Point Park. The event features delicious seafood from around RI with vendors including Melville Grille and Blue Rocks Catering. There will be a beer tent with drinks and live music from bands including Funkademic, Avi Jacob and Young Rust. Complete details here.

Saturday: Rootstock is an event sponsored by Revive the Roots, a Smithfield-based organization that supports ecological healing, enriching community, and securing sustenance. Their 2nd annual celebration is being held Saturday and features music, art and food from 2 Sisters 4 Good. Complete details here.

Saturday: Tilted Barn Brewery is hosting a “Raise the Barn Fest” Saturday to celebrate the opening of their new state of the art brewery. (The new facility opned during the pandemic, but never had a “grand opening.”) Stop by one of the state’s most popular breweries and sample food trucks, live music and beer from over 20 other craft brewers from around the region. Complete details here.

Sunday: TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, begins its national at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Sunday at 6:30PM. The high energy production celebrates the journey of the 12 time Grammy winning “Queen of Rock and Roll.” Performances all week long! Tickets and complete details here.

Sunday: Bring your pups to Audrain’s “cars and coffee” at Newport Polo this Sunday for Pawdrain, where your dog can test their agility and talent on the Potter League agility course. There will be a dog parade and contests for Best Tail Wag, Best Trick, Best Co-Pilot and more! Complete details here.

All Weekend: The Cranston Greek Festival is a popular annual event that features the best food, drink, dancing and more from the state’s Greek-American community. The festival begins at 5PM Friday at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation on Oaklawn Ave. Complete details here.