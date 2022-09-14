Discover Newport’s 16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week will take place November 4-13, 2022 throughout Newport and Bristol counties.
According to Discover Newport, the 10-day culinary experience will offer a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.
More information on participating restaurants and menus will be posted soon at www.discovernewport.org/newport-restaurant-week/
Discover Newport is a non-profit destination management organization dedicated to the promotion of the City of Newport and its eight surrounding townships in Newport and Bristol Counties Rhode Island including Barrington, Bristol, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Warren as a premiere destination for business and leisure travel.