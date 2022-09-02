NEWPORT, RI (September 1, 2022) – Labor Day is coming and Sail Newport is celebrating by hosting two free community events to celebrate sailing. The first event is a Community Day on Monday, Sept. 5 from 10 am – 2 pm, featuring visits from global ambassador sailing and sustainability organizations. The legendary vessel “Maiden” will be docked at Sail Newport along with “American Promise.”

The Community Day is free and will feature boat tours, meeting trailblazing women sailors, children’s activities, and creating marine debris art. Also, Sail Newport will host sailing experiences on their J/22s and all ages are invited. Sailing will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on community day: https://sailnewport.org/calendar/community-day-sailing-as-a-force-for-good/

Visitors on Monday will be able to tour both vessels

A second event features a free Panel Discussion on Tuesday, September 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. titled “Sailing as a Force for Good” at Sail Newport. A meet and greet reception starts at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation follows beginning at 6:30 p.m. The presentation will also be simulcast via Zoom for online guests.

The Guest panelists include Erica Lush (Jamestown, RI), who is currently home as part of her global tour skippering “Maiden,” Rachael Miller, founder of the Rozalia Project, and Deborah Mellen, co-founder, Impossible Dream. The three organizations are working together to promote sailing, ocean health and inspire education.

“Maiden” the legendary sailboat made famous by the first female crew to compete in the round-the-word Whitbread Race (now The Ocean Race).

The Panel event is free but reservations are required via https://sailnewport.org/calendar/sailing-as-a-force-for-good-panel-discussion/

For more information, visit sailnewport.org