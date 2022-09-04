The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) on Saturday recommended reopening the Surfer’s Rock end of Second Beach in Middletown and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

The Aquidneck Island beaches, along with two others, had previously been closed for swimming.

RIDOH’s monitoring for beach water quality is now complete for summer 2022. The most current beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).