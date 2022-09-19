CRANSTON, R.I. – Tomorrow, September 20, 2022, the Rhode Island Board of Elections will celebrate National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to raising awareness of voter registration opportunities and to reaching voters who may not register otherwise.

2022 also marks National Voter Registration Day’s 10th anniversary.

“There is nothing more basic to our democracy than voting, and by celebrating National Voter Registration Day we’re raising awareness of the need to register to exercise that right here in Rhode Island,” said Diane C. Mederos, Chair of the Rhode Island Board of Elections. “Rhode Islanders 18 years or older can visit the Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center (vote.ri.gov) to register to vote or to update their voter record. The Rhode Island Board of Elections is proud to participate in this civic holiday to encourage registration, voting, and participation in our democracy.”

Pre-registration can happen online (vote.ri.gov) at 16 years old. All individuals utilizing the online voter registration portal must have a Rhode Island driver’s license or State ID. If they don’t, they can print the form online and mail it to their local Board of Canvassers or visit in-person.

“The Rhode Island Board of Elections is proud to participate in National Voter Registration Day to support increased participation in elections,” said Robert Rapoza, Executive Director. “National Voter Registration Day is an important reminder to get registered if you are not already, and to update your voter registration if you’ve recently moved or changed your name.”

National Voter Registration Day is held each year on a Tuesday in September. Since 2012, over 4.7 million voters have registered on the holiday. The holiday has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) and the National Association of Election Officials (The Election Center). Visit NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org for more information.

