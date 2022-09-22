As part of its year-long Centennial Celebration, People’s Credit Union is continuing its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to provide free trees to the community for the fall planting season.

Through the Foundation’s Community Canopy Program, the free trees will be distributed right to residents’ doorsteps through November 27th as part of the Credit Union’s commitment to environmental sustainability and stewardship.

By planting trees on their property, residents can help provide cleaner air & water, reduce storm-water runoff, sequester carbon, and lower energy usage & utility bills. The trees also provide property owners with improved surrounding aesthetics and a sense of helping our environment as their trees grow and flourish.

Members of the community can reserve one of three tree types through an easy step-by-step, fun, and informative ordering process at: www.arborday.org/peoplescu. An online mapping tool takes the guesswork out of where to plant the trees to maximize their environmental impact to the resident’s home and neighborhood. The native species trees were all specifically selected for their compatibility with the region’s climate and to provide residents with a variety of sizes and color options.

“The Credit Union’s spring effort with The Arbor Foundation was met by our members with such success that continuing it into the fall planting season with the entire community was an easy decision,” stated Sean Daly, President & Chief Executive Officer for People’s Credit Union.

