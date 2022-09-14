The Kraft Group and Patriot Place, in partnership with the Town of Foxborough, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), celebrated on Monday, September 12 the start of a new year-long pilot at Foxboro Station.

To commemorate the occasion, Pat Patriot and the Patriots cheerleaders greeted commuters with complimentary Dunkin’ products, gift cards, giveaways from the newest Patriot Place addition IT’SUGAR and more.

“We loved welcoming commuters back to Foxboro Station to kick off this new weekday commuter rail service pilot,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place in a statement provided in a press release. “The combination of Foxboro Station’s commuter-friendly schedule, free parking, 500-plus parking spaces, 24-hour security and more, make Foxboro Station an ideal option for commuters traveling to and from Boston. The grand opening was a great way to celebrate the return of service and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the Town of Foxborough, MBTA and MassDOT as we work together to best serve Foxboro Station commuters.”

Foxboro Station first featured weekday commuter rail service from Oct. 2019 until March 2020, when COVID-19’s widespread impact necessitated the suspension of service. The new pilot features a commuter-friendly schedule with weekday service to and from Boston, with a total of 11 inbound and 10 outbound trips daily during peak commute times with stops at Back Bay Station. Notable trips include inbound trains arriving at South Station at 7:43 a.m. and 8:43 a.m. and outbound trains departing South Station at 5:20 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. The full schedule is available in its entirety at mbta.com/foxboro. As part of the return of service, commuters will also park for free at Foxboro Station, saving over $80 per month. Foxboro Station features 500-plus parking spaces in designated Lot 4C, along with 24-hour onsite security.

For more information about the new weekday service pilot at Foxboro Station, please visit mbta.com/foxboro and sign up for the Foxboro Station newsletter atgillettestadium.com/mbta-foxboro-station/.