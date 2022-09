Here are open houses happening over the holiday weekend in Newport County.

Newport

10 Brown & Howard Wharf #302 | $2,074,000 | Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm.

10 Brown & Howard Wharf #303 | $2,547,000 | Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm.

10 Brown & Howard Wharf #301 | $2,900,000 | Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm.

17 Old Beach Road | $1,999,990 | Open House on Saturday from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

1 Sunshine Court | $803,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

26 East Bowery Street | $939,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

2 Eastnor Road #3 | $1,075,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

2 Eastnor Road #4 | $895,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

2 Eastnor Road #1 | $1,495,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

52 Hammond Street | $685,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

2 Sunshine Court | $830,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

5 Wellington Ave | $1,065,000 | Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

26 Coddington Wharf #2S & 1 N | $2,375,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

26 Coddington Wharf #2S | $2,000,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm

Middletown

216 Gossets Turn Drive | $1,325,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

11 Winthrop Drive | $750,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

437 Paradise Avenue | $3,7000,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Portsmouth

179 Taylor Road | $1,200,000 | Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

11 Coddington Way | $825,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Jamestown

609 Shore Road | $949,000 | Open House on Saturday & Sunday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm.

138 Narragansett Ave #11 | $695,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Tiverton

21 Methuen Street | $499,000 | Open House on Saturday & Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

15 Hummingbird Ln | $234,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

237 Riverside Dr | $1,395,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

26 Hayden Ave | $320,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

24 Evergreen Ave | $449,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

26 Doris Ave | $349,000 | Open House on Sunday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.

Little Compton

6 Long Hwy | $879,900 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

21 Wild Cherry Drive | $725,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm.