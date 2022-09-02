Photo credit: Jonathan Clancy/Ocean Road 10K

On October 2nd, runners and walkers will participate in the ninth annual Ocean Road 10K, a 6.2-mile road race hosted each year in Narragansett, Rhode Island. A portion of each registration fee will be donated to the Narragansett Historical Society. The event, which has been popular with local and visiting participants alike, and is is produced by Portsmouth-based Gray Matter Marketing. 

The Narragansett Historical Society was founded to promote the preservation of and education about Narragansett’s rich cultural and historical heritage. This volunteer-based organization documents the history of important structures, organizes tours of historic structures and serves as an expert resource for researchers.

The race will be held on October 2nd, 2022, starting at 8AM. Runners and walkers will park at Town Beach and board shuttles to the starting line at Point Judith Lighthouse. From the start, the course follows 6.2 miles of scenic, coastal miles north on Ocean Road under the Towers and finish in the north parking lot of Town Beach. Participants receive a t-shirt and finisher’s medal, as well as snacks from KIND Snacks and beverages from Polar Seltzer.

The current course record is held by North Kingstown’s Eric Lonergan, who completed the course in 2017 in 33 minutes and 37 seconds. The women’s course record is held by Newport’s Sandy Spitler, who posted a 37:02 finish in 2019.

Gray Matter Marketing is based in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and also produces popular local events such as the BankNewport 10 Miler and the Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run. “The racecourse includes iconic, historic Narragansett structures such as The Towers and Point Judith Light House, and we are proud to support the Narragansett Historical Society in preserving the beauty of the town of Narragansett,” says Matt Gray, President of Gray Matter Marketing. 

A limited number of bibs are still available for the race. For more information, including traffic impact and tickets, visit www.oceanroad10k.com

