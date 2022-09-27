This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home.

Sally Ruth Abbey, 92 passed away peacefully on September 26, 2022. She was born in Newport, Rhode Island on September 1, 1930. Predeceased by her devoted husband of 65 years, Louis (Abromovitz) Abbey, her beloved son Andrew, parents Alexander & Gertrude (Rosen) Gluckman and sister Greta Kessler.

She leaves behind loving daughters Lisa Abbey James, Deborah Morgenthaler, son in law Walter. Her 4 adoring grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Rebecca Morgenthaler, and Peter James. Her many loving nieces & nephews, her treasured friend and relative Rita Slom, and many dear friends from over the years of her volunteer work.

Sally graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, followed by completing a Degree from Nursing School at Mount Sinai Hospital in NY. Sally and Lou settled in Boston, MA where she worked as an OR nurse at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Brookline. Moving to Windsor, CT, Sally began her many years of Volunteering. She was passionate about helping others through her years of service to United Synagogue and Woman’s League of Conservative Judaism as well as Congregation Beth Ahm. Sally held leadership positions in all these organizations both locally, regionally and on the international level.

Sally loved the beach, to read, play weekly games of mah jong and travel. Upon Sally and Lou’s retirement and return to their hometown of Newport, she became involved with Touro Synagogue, attending weekly services and being on the Synagogue board. Sally’s love of family permeated throughout her life by taking care of family members in need, hosting holiday celebrations for family & friends and entertaining many guests visiting Newport.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 29, at Beth Olam Cemetery, 181 Wyatt Road, Middletown, at 11:00 AM.

Memorial donations may be made to the Congregation Jeshuat Israel, 85 Touro Street, Newport, RI 02840.

Arrangements are by the Chevra Kadisha Association of Newport County.