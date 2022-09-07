Peter E. Holdridge, age 65, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on September 2, 2022 at Newport Hospital from complications from COPD.

He was married to Diane (Silva) Holdridge for 44 years. Peter was born October 21, 1956, in Utica, NY to Vincent E. Holdridge and Helen (Roberts) Russ. He grew up in Utica, NY & Portsmouth, RI.

He loved hunting, fishing, camping and good ole rock & roll music. He was a former member of the Tiverton Rod & Gun Club, the Seaconnet Sportsmans Club and the FOPA Lodge#21.

Prior to his illness, he was a welder/fabricator. He started his career at Electric Boat in Quonset. He continued his career in the boating industry at Little Harbor Marine and Hood Yacht Systems. He ended his career in 2006/2007 at Promet Marine in Providence, RI.

Peter is survived by his wife, Diane Holdridge, his children; Matthew Holdridge and his partner Steven Visneau,of Whitinsville, MA and Stephanie Holdridge of Newport. His sister in law Lori Silva of Tiverton, his sister Sue Kunze of Newport, his brother Douglas Holdridge of Berkeley, MA., his mother Helen Russ of New Port Richey, Florida, his godson, Paul (Micky) Young of Middletown, goddaughter, Cristina Ferri of Wisconsin, and his constant companions Roxy & Ace.

He also has five half siblings, Karen,Mark, Raymond, Herbert and Edward Holdridge all from Utica, NY, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Diane Quarry and Rosie Young of Newport. His mother-in-law Evelyn Silva, and his father-in-law Joseph Silva who were like parents to him.

We would like to thank the Doctors and staff at Newport Hospital for their many years of excellent care, especially the ICU Nurses, Tower 2 Nurses and CNA’s, and the amazing Respiratory Team. (There are too many heroes to name) and Newport Fire Department for always being so respectful, kind and getting here quickly. His pulmonologist, Dr. Ferguson who always had tricks up his sleeve, and Visiting Nurses for their excellent care over the years.

In the end when he thought he had nothing left to give, he is going to help so many people thanks to New England Organ Donation.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday September 8, 2022 from 4-6 pm in Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport. A memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours, at 6:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com