Michael Warren Barry, age 74, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on September 7, 2022 at Newport Hospital. He was the husband of Suzanne (Eckersley) Barry.

Michael was born in Richmond, CA to Finas and Jesse (Webb) Barry. He grew up in Missouri and joined the US Navy as a young man. He served in the Navy for three years and then stayed in RI where he began training and a career in auto body. After several years, he joined the National Guard, but was soon activated in the US Army. He served for a total of 20 years, and while in the Army he was in charge of a firing battery and spent many years as an MP. Michael was a longtime member of the VFW Post 5390 and was a classic car enthusiast, and enjoyed a classic Bel Air he finally found. He and Suzanne and their family loved their outings, many camping trips to Connecticut, telling stories to his sons and grandchildren.

Michael is survived by his wife Suzanne Barry, two sons, Shaune Barry of North Kingstown, RI, and Brandon Barry of Fuquay Varina, NC, and six grandchildren, Evan, Aodhan, Kealan, and Teagan Barry, Hawk Barry and Kalyn Divijata. He was one of eleven children, and is survived by Timothy Charles and Vickie of Missouri. His predeceased siblings are Linda, Elaine, Phyllis, Janet, Donna, Wayne and Eddy.

A private service and burial with military honors will take place at the Massachusetts National Veterans Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or to https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/