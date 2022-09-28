Marie C. Nott, 93, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on September 26, 2022, at John Clarke Nursing Center in Middletown, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of the late William J. Nott; they were married for 62 years.

Marie was born August 18, 1929, in New London, CT to Prospero and Rosalia (Vinga) Santangelo.

Marie was the youngest of 11 children, and grew up in New London, CT. Marie was a proud Navy wife, and wonderful mother. She was very active in her church and was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Women’s Club and was the Bookkeeper at Montaup Country Club for over 20 years. She enjoyed her yearly trips to Aruba with her good friends, the Lygas, Gortons and Ferreiras. Mom also enjoyed her road trips to Foxwoods Casino.

Marie is survived by her children, Michael Nott, and his wife Shanon, of South Dartmouth, MA, James Nott and his wife Linda, of Portsmouth, RI, Paul Nott and his wife Kim, of Savannah, GA, Thomas Nott, of Portsmouth, RI, and Patricia Maggiacomo and her husband Michael, of Portsmouth. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Monday October 3, 2022, from 8:30-10:00 am at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, following calling hours, at St. Anthony’s Church 2836 East Main Road in Portsmouth.

Burial will be in Portsmouth Cemetery, Turnpike Avenue in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to www.In-Sight.org,

43 Jefferson Boulevard Warwick, RI 02888.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com