After a tough and challenging battle with cancer, Kerry Anne (Courtenay) Seibert, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, with her husband, best friend and soulmate, Kenny, by her side.

Happily married, Kerry and Kenny were together for 38 years.

Born on November 10, 1956, in Queens, NY, Kerry was the daughter of the late Robert and Patricia (Lawless) Courtenay. She graduated from Freeport, NY High School and attended college in the NY area. She was employed by SEACORP, Inc., Middletown, RI.

A woman of strong conviction and generous heart, Kerry was a loving, caring woman, who was at her happiest when she was helping others. Whenever there was a need, she was the first in line to help, whether it was gathering items for Veteran’s groups, collecting donations for charity auctions, helping to organize her company’s annual fund-raising initiatives for the local community or just quietly helping behind the scenes. As a passionate supporter of the American Cancer Society, Kerry volunteered at and was Chairperson of the Middletown “Relay for Life” for many years.

In addition to her devoted husband, J. Kenneth Seibert, Kerry is survived by her siblings, Susan Fiore (Anthony), Steven Courtenay (Virginia), Christopher Courtenay (Betty Ann), Robert Courtenay (Jennifer), and her sister-in-law, Chrisann Furnari. Kerry will also be greatly missed by loving nieces, nephews, friends, and coworkers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Patricia Courtenay and her mother-in-law Florence Seibert.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Kerry at a later date.