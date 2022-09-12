John E. Moy, age 83, of 41 Woodland Drive, Portsmouth, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on the 8th day of September, 2022.

Born in Newport on September 28, 1938, He was the son of the late Edward and Mary (Roden) Moy of Newport. He was the husband of the late Madelyn A. Moy of Portsmouth. They had been married 60 years.

He attended Rogers High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law Enforcement from Bryant College and a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Salve Regina University. He was a graduate of the FBI Academy 93rd Session and a graduate of North Western University traffic Institute.

John was a member of the Newport Police Department for 3 years and a 1966 graduate of the Rhode Island State Police Academy retiring after 24 years of service with the rank of Lieutenant. He was Chief of Police, NETC Newport retiring after 10 years and most recently was employed as a Constable for the State of Rhode Island.

John was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #256 and an avid golfer and member of the Green Valley Country Club.

John is survived by his daughter, Lisa Berard, of Newport and two sons, Jeffrey N. Moy of Middletown and Christopher C. Moy of Bristol and his son and daughters-in-law, Clancy Berard of Newport, Janet Moy of Middletown and Lisa M. Moy of Tiverton, and his brother, Terrence Moy of Newport. John will also be missed by his four grandchildren, Rachel Rudisill of Portsmouth and her husband Darmie N. Rudisill III, John W. Moy of Newport, Patrick N. Moy of Newport, Madision Moy of Savannah College of Arts/Design, Georgia, and two great-grandsons, Darmie N. Rudisill, IV and Caleb N Rudisill, both of Portsmouth.

John was predeceased by his sister, Judith Janes and his grandson, Taylor Corbin Moy.

Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 4-7pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd, Portsmouth. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, making a donation in John’s memory would be greatly appreciated to the Portsmouth Playground restoration fund, Four Hearts Foundation, 106 Carnegie Harbor Dr, Portsmouth RI 02871.