Gwendolyn Patricia (Smith) George, 68, of Newport, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022 at the Newport Hospital in the presence of her two daughters after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer that she fought until the end with such strength, determination and grace.

Gwen was born April 9, 1954 in Newport, RI, to the late James R. Smith and Patricia

Goddard-Sharkey Smith. She grew up in Newport and graduated from Rogers High School, and then went on to obtain a degree in Criminal Justice before securing her lifelong job which became her passion at the Newport Police Department where she worked for 38 years.

She married the love of her life the late Perlie John George and was married to him for 7 years before he passed away leaving behind his beloved wife and 3 children.

Gwen is survived by her mother and life partner Patricia Smith, her children; Stephen Ferri of Jacksonville, FL, Kristina Ferri of Newport, and Jessica George of Newport. In addition to her children she leaves behind her daughter in law Karry Ferri, son in law Raymond Texeira, and son in law Marcus Venson. Gwendolyn aka Mema is also survived by her granddaughter and best friend Raven Ferri, as well as her sweet grandson Jeremy Ferri. She is also survived by her brother Ralph Smith and her sister Nancy Smith. Gwen loved her family with all of her being and was surrounded by all of them and their love until the very end!

Gwendolyn is preceded in death by her grandparents Edward Sharkey, and Gwendolyn Goddard Sharkey, her father James Smith, her husband Perlie John George, and her siblings, Edward Sharkey Smith, Kevin Smith, Michael Smith, and her sister-in-law Dolores Connell.

Meanwhile Gwen, also known as “Gwennie” leaves behind many nieces and nephews, as well as an enormous number of friends including her entire Newport Police Department family!

She will be forever missed by all that knew and loved her, and she will never be forgotten, for she will be a light that forever guides them just as she did every moment she spent on earth!

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, this service will be a basic viewing due to the immense number of attendees expected. Another more intimate service for close family members and friends and those that cannot attend the earlier service will be held at 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM with the ceremonial tribute starting at 6:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be made to Extensions school of dance, where a Gwen George Memorial Dance Scholarship has been created in memory of the 16 years Gwen accompanied her granddaughter Raven and participated as a backstage mom! Dancing was Raven’s dream and it was a dream her Mema helped her achieve, so what better way to honor Gwen and her heart then to help a little girl with the same dream that may not have the funding to do so! Please use this link to donate: https://tinyurl.com/2exb3tqr