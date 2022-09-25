Edward “Ed” John Hopf Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 9/23/2022 in Providence, RI. He was born on 4/3/1933 in Newark, NJ to Edward J. and Elenor (Banta) Hopf Sr.

Following high school graduation, he worked for a short period in real estate before enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1952. During his service he was stationed on both the USS North Hampton from 1952 – 1953, and the USS Leyte from 1953 – 1954. He received the National Defense Service Medal, and the Navy Occupation Medal during his service.

Ed was blessed with two wonderful marriages. His first to his wife Joan, whom he had six children with, passed unexpectedly in 1979. He later met Catherine (Cathy) at RCA, and they were married for 42 years at the time of his passing.

Soon after he left his career in the military his oldest son, Kenneth, was born, and he worked with his father-in-law where he learned the appliance repair trade. He soon went to work for RCA/Whirlpool (later purchased by GE), and raised his family in Westford, MA. He was often considered the best repair person in the shop. He worked for RCA for over 35 years, retiring in 1987. It was at that time he and his wife Cathy decided to make their retirement home in Rhode Island their permanent home, and started their own small appliance repair company together called Right Choice Appliance. Together they ran that company, with the help of their son John, until 1999 when they decided to close up shop, and put their skills to use at the local appliance franchise Gil’s Appliance. As a family run company Gil’s turned into more than a job, but a family, and they enjoyed many years helping customers, and making lifelong friendships.

As a child he loved going crabbing and fishing, he was a great candlepin bowler, and always loved being by the ocean or up in the mountains. Ed loved being around his family and friends, which was full of kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed his annual travel to Naples, FL each year, as well as many other travels throughout his years to Ireland, Italy, Hawaii, the Caribbean, and more. Each fall he and Cathy cherished their time at the Von Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, VT, where so many memories were made.

His family was a collection of those by birth, and those who came into his life in other ways. He leaves behind his beloved wife Cathy, his children Kenneth (Catherine), Pamela (Manuel), Timothy, Jeffery (Jonnie), John, Kevin (Kathy), and Ronald (Judy); his grandchildren Anna (Boyan), Mary (Ian), Vebiana (Erik), Alexandra, Kendra, Dana, Lyle, Jason, Jonelle, Joey, Holly, Eric, Gina, and Christopher; his great-grandchildren Blake, Elijah, Maddox, Penelope, and Justin; and countless others he considered family during his lifetime. He was predeceased by his first wife Joan, sister Elaine and cousin Edna, his sons Stephen and Douglas, and his grandson Adam.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Calling hours will be held from 1-3 pm, with a memorial service directly following at 3pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hope Health Hospice in Providence, RI or the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol, RI.