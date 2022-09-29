Donald F. Jursek, 65, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

He was the husband of Jacqueline (Janson) Jursek.

Born in Springfield, MA, he was the son of the late Lark Jursek and Ruth (Jepsen) Frey. Donald leaves his wife Jacqui Jursek of Newport and their sons Alexander Jursek of Newport and Wesley Jursek of Newport, as well as his brother Ted Jursek of Florida, his sisters, Karen Bockstall of Concord, MA and Jeanette Arpin and her husband Phil of California.

He is also survived by his stepfather Bill Frey and step-brother Erik Frey, both of Maine.

We honor the life of this special man and celebrate the loving, joyful and compassionate life he shared with family and friends who were fortunate to know him.

The service will be held on Monday, October 3rd at 11:00 am in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Donations in his memory may be made to The America Heart Association.