Deborah “Debbie” Winthrop Bulk, 66, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on September 13, 2022. Debbie was born in Newport, RI, and was the youngest of seven children born to the late Frank Winthrop and Dorothy (Cawley) Winthrop. Debbie was married to Robert Bulk for 44 years.

After graduating from Rogers High School in 1974, Debbie went to work at Newport Hospital. She started her journey at the hospital as a teenager working as a Dietary Aide and retired in 2019 as the Finance Manager after 48 years of service. Debbie loved her work and her colleagues with whom she remained in close touch after her retirement.

After her retirement, Debbie enjoyed time with her family. She cherished time spent with her three grandchildren and could often be found driving them to school, practices, and any other fun place where she would “just get them what they want.”

Debbie was devoted to her family. Many memories were made on trips with her sisters and girlfriends, Disney trips, family parties, and nights out on the town. She was known as a great cook, but most nights could be found eating out at her favorite restaurants with her husband. She will be fondly remembered as the hostess with the mostest at Christmas time with decorations that were second to none and a feast that left not one of her nearly 75 guests hungry.

A woman of great faith, she was a devoted member of Jesus Saviour Church, where she served on many committees and led the team in the kitchen during many Holy Ghost Feasts. In addition to her church service, Debbie supported many local organizations, including the Viking Riders, Lucy’s Hearth, the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, and the Three Angels Fund. She was also a member of the Mosaic Club and Middletown Historical Society.

Debbie is survived by her husband Robert, her two beloved sons, Andrew (Mary Regan) and Timothy (Laura Thurston) Bulk of Middletown, and her three grandchildren, Benjamin, Addison, and Emerson Bulk. She also leaves behind her 19 nieces and nephews, who referred to her as “Favorite.” Debbie also leaves many cousins whom she was close to, especially Jean Winthrop, close friends, her brother-in-law Francis Pine and sisters-in-law Judy Asher, Pat, and Lorraine Winthrop.

She was predeceased by her siblings, whom she greatly missed; Francis “Sticks” Winthrop, Paul Winthrop, Mary Monis, Eileen Bulk, Ann Pine, and Jane Klassner.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 4 PM – 7 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, with a Mass of Christian burial at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 10 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842.