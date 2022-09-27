Ms. Amanda LaVallee, age 32, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, passed away on September 22, 2022.

Amanda was born in Warwick, RI to Phillip Edward LaVallee and Dawn Marie LaVallee.

Loved by many and ally of all, Amanda spent her time as an advocate for those closest to her. She worked tirelessly and with great passion as a Transportation Coordinator, ensuring those without a voice were heard. Amanda had a keen appreciation for literature, a love for the arts through media and music, and a culinary prowess that was honed by experimentation and knowledge passed on from generations before. Her ability to put those she cared about above all else was unmatched and will be remembered by the impact she made on all who knew her.

Amanda is survived by her brother Christopher LaVallee (and partner Brittany Yates), sister Danielle LaVallee (and partner Chayanne), stepson Ethan Zawatsky, and a large extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Dawn LaVallee.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Reflections will immediately follow calling hours at 3:00pm.