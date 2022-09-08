Mrs. Alberta Butler, age 94, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 31, 2022.

Alberta was born in New Bedford, MA to Albert and Marjorie (Wainer) Mendes. Alberta was the wife of the late Lawrence Butler for 69 years.

Alberta is survived by her children, Carolyn Lousie (Mendes) Payton, Paulie Florence (Butler) Reed, Iva May (Butler) Felton, David Butler, Alberta May (Butler) Bergado, Robert James Butler, twent two grandchildren, and 14 great grand children and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Laurence Butler, her parents, Albert and Marjorie Mendes, and her children, Laurence Butler and Lorraine (Butler) Neal.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Alberta Butler will be held immediately following calling hours at 12:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave. Middletown, Rhode Island.