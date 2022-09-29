The Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant will host The Malpass Brothers on Friday, October 21 at 7 pm.

“If you like cornbread & hush puppies, you’re gonna love the Malpass Brothers. If you like sweet tea, barbecue & collards, you’re gonna love the Malpass Brothers. If you like clean fresh air over a freshly-plowed field, if you like a great big ol’ corn puddin’ at a homecoming-covered dish, you’re gonna love the Malpass Brothers. That’s a promise. (And you don’t lie about a covered dish supper),” Newport Playhouse shares.

The Malpass Brothers’ music is steeped in the legacy of the Louvin Brothers, Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Hank Williams, Sr. & others.

“Count on classic, real country. Count on new Malpass tunes. Count on a couple of old-time traditional gospels”, Newport Playhouse states. “Count on their probably coming down into the house at intermission and asking what you’d like to hear. Count on giggles and ribbing between brothers. Count on some big hair and fancy boots and maybe even an Elvis twitch or two”.

Tickets are $35 per person and are available now on www.newportplayhouse.com (reservations recommended).