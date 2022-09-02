” We are delighted to begin our fund-raising campaign by presenting something unusual and beautiful to the community via this exhibit of Asian garden art. Our goal is to raise $250,000 for our many Elk Community Programs and also help us maintain our 143-year-old historic lodge building.” Stated JoAnne Ritchie, Elks #104 Exalted Ruler.

Over 2200 Elk lodges nationwide help raise and invest over $190 million dollars annually in support of their local communities. Newport Elks programs include college scholarships, special needs, Hoop Shoot for youth, and partnerships with Martin Luther King and Salvation Army food banks. Elks always stand strong with our Veterans and firmly pledge “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”

All Newport residents, art, garden, history enthusiasts, and area visitors are invited to view Japanese life-sized bronze masterworks including Tadao Koga’s 1939 “Seaman with Cape” and 1961 “Coming Generation” along with antique lanterns, sculptures, and unique garden ornaments.

“Treasures from Asia” is open on weekends through October 3rd. Hours 9:00 am – 6:00 pm. The exhibit will be displayed on the grounds and in the “Honor Room” inside. Admission with Donation. Info Contact Maria Brown at 401-662-7288 or newportelks104@gmail.com.