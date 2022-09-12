On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 5:30 pm, the Newport Art Museum will host a virtual lecture on Zoom called “Equal Under the Sky: Georgia O’Keeffe & 20th c. Feminism,” with Linda Grasso, author and professor of English at York College and of Liberal Studies and Women’s and Gender Studies at the Graduate Center at the City University of New York. Grasso will discuss her book Equal Under the Sky: Georgia O’Keeffe and Twentieth Century Feminism, the first historical study of the artist’s complex involvement with, and influence on, feminism in America from the 1910s to the 1970s. Drawing from paintings, photographs, correspondence, press, fan mail, and archival documents, Grasso explores how O’Keeffe and feminism have been linked in popular culture and the public imagination. Situating the artist in American feminist history and considering what feminism meant to O’Keeffe and her audiences over several generations, Grasso’s book has been named by Choice, the American Library Association’s journal, as an Outstanding Academic Title in the Fine Arts.



The event is held in conjunction with the Museum’s exhibition “Georgia O’Keeffe: Things I Had No Words For,” which in on view through Sunday, October 16, 2022. Registration is required to receive Zoom link.



More information and registration is available at www.newportartmuseum.org/events



About the Author



Linda M. Grasso is a professor of English at York College and of Liberal Studies and Women’s and Gender Studies at the Graduate Center at the City University of New York. In addition to Equal Under the Sky: Georgia O’Keeffe and Twentieth Century Feminism (University of New Mexico Press), she is the author of The Artistry of Anger: Black and White Women’s Literature in America, 1820-1860 (University of North Carolina Press) and numerous articles about U.S. women’s literature and culture.

About the Exhibition



Georgia O’Keeffe is hailed for her representational paintings of colorful flowers and southwestern landscapes. Yet O’Keeffe made many strong and vibrant abstract works throughout her career. In the past decade, scholars and curators alike have devoted more attention to O’Keeffe’s use of abstraction, which the artist herself proclaimed was her visual vocabulary for ineffable emotions and sensations.

O’Keeffe’s enduring interest in abstraction dates back to the beginning of her career when, influenced by the teachings of Arthur Wesley Dow, she created a series of abstract charcoal drawings. Emotive and biomorphic, these early abstractions brought her into the orbit of her future husband Alfred Stieglitz when her friend, Anita Pollitzer, showed them to the gallery owner in 1915. These “things she had no words for” originated from a place of dreams and memories that she often felt came nearer to reality than her representational work.

Featuring oil paintings, drawings, and watercolors, this exhibition celebrates O’Keeffe’s exploration of abstraction, which established her as one of the foundational American modernists. Powerful, bold, colorful, and evocative, O’Keeffe’s abstractions represent her unique style and approach to nature and landscape.

This exhibition marks the second show of Georgia O’Keeffe’s work at the Newport Art Museum. O’Keeffe first exhibited her work, with other American modern artists, in 1938 and alongside an exhibition of Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney’s sculpture. The Museum is especially thrilled to show O’Keeffe’s work again after so many years.

About the Newport Art Museum

The Newport Art Museum was founded in 1912 on the belief that arts and culture have the power to bring diverse groups of individuals together, which ultimately promotes civic engagement and strengthens the social fabric of our communities. This core belief continues to guide the Museum’s direction today. Museum offerings range from exhibitions and lectures to art classes in its Museum School and art trips to other cultural institutions. Located on 3-acres along beautiful Bellevue Avenue in Newport, RI, the Museum’s galleries are housed in two historically significant buildings and feature notable special exhibitions as well as selections from its growing permanent collection.

Our Museum’s mission is to share a diversity of art and experiences that spark reflection, inspiration, discovery, and connection within our Newport community and beyond.

The Museum is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday from noon to 5 pm. Museum membership levels and benefits, art school classes and registration, exhibition schedules, public programming, and more can be found at www.newportartmuseum.org. Phone: (401) 848-8200.