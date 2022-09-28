By Newport Art Museum

The Newport Art Museum is now accepting applications for its Volunteer Museum Docent program.

Museum Docents will join our current dedicated volunteer docents in providing tours for the Museum’s diverse audiences. Docents will be trained to use questions, conversation, and factual content to engage visitors in positive, meaningful, and relevant exploration of the Museum’s exhibitions, collection, and architecture. Accepted candidates will participate in five two-hour content training sessions between November and January, as well as Diversity, Equity, Access, and Inclusion training. A degree in art or art history is not required, but candidates must express an appreciation of the arts, storytelling, and history, and a passion for sharing that appreciation with others.

The Museum’s tour program serves a diverse, multi-language population. BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and Spanish speaking applicants are encouraged to apply as we seek to better reflect and serve our expanding audiences.

TO APPLY:

Read the full position description and find the application form on the Museum’s website at https://newportartmuseum.org/about/careers/

Applications can be mailed to or dropped off at the Newport Art Museum front desk, or emailed to Cristin Searles Bilodeau at csearles@newportartmuseum.org

No phone calls please.

Applications are due no later than Sunday, October 30.