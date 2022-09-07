Warwick, RI (September 7, 2022) – Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the waterfront home at 152 Beacon Avenue has sold for $2,800,000. Leza Williamson, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Pat Murphy of Residential Properties, Ltd. represented the buyer.

According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 152 Beacon Avenue is the second highest Warwick sale year to date. Agents of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty have represented nine clients in the top ten sales in the municipality so far this year. Currently the #1 luxury firm in Warwick, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty has over 45% of the market share in total sales volume over $1M.

The waterfront home offers coastal living at its finest. Located on nearly 2 acres in Warwick Neck, the home features five bedrooms, three-full and two-half bathrooms, and over 5,800 square feet of living space. The expansive grounds of the property include a dock with an electric boat lift and an original barn renovated into a large garage.

“New England charm is abundant at this grand home on Warwick Neck. Views of Narragansett Bay, the Jamestown and Newport bridges, as well as both Patience & Prudence Island can be enjoyed from sunrise to sunset,” says Leza Williamson. “Thank you to my clients for trusting me to sell this coastal retreat.”

Agents of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty take a sophisticated and artful approach to marketing to unite extraordinary homes with extraordinary lives. Backed by the power of an exclusive luxury brand, the firm continues to raise the bar.

ABOUT MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

With a combined history of success and a reputation for representing southern New England’s finest properties, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty was founded by Judy Chace and Ray Mott in 2013. The firm has an established record of providing exceptional customer service to their national and international clientele with seven offices in Barrington, Charlestown, East Greenwich, Narragansett, Providence, Watch Hill, and Westport, MA. Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty combines local expertise with a world-renowned brand. Sotheby’s International Realty network includes over 25,000 affiliated independent sales associates in approximately 1,000 offices in 79 countries and territories worldwide. Each office is independently owned and operated.

For more information, visit the website at mottandchace.com